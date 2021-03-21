Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Prince William speaks to Syrian aid workers helping refugees amid pandemic

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prince William spoke to a group of Syrian humanitarian aid workers regarding the positive impact that donations from UK have had on the country.

The Duke of Cambridge chatted with Syrian humanitarian aid workers on video call whose work is back by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal.

The young prince was briefed on how the aid from the UK helped Syrians in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The DEC has raised funds worth £1.5 billion by uniting several charities based in the UK, to come to the rescue of countries in need of aid.

Their Coronavirus Appeal, which rolled out in 2020, has aided refugees from Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo during the pandemic.

Up till now, they have racked up over £38 million, out of which £10 million was given by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with UK Aid Match.

William spoke to three aid workers who were based out of northwest of Syria—Fadi Hallisso, Kawther Mohamad Ali and Shahinaz Muamar. 

