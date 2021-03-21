Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

A poll result earlier this month showed that the popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

But the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has crossed 10 million followers after the US-based couple lost their titles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" official Instagram account, which had shared last post on March 30, 2020, now has 10.3 million followers.

 

During their Oprah interview,  Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.


