Monday Mar 22 2021
Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's dynamics with her sons have changed over time, with the monarch feeling 'closer' to Prince Andrew, despite his connection with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. 

The reason behind this equation is the fact that the Queen feels 'frustrated' and 'puzzled by Charles, as spilled by a royal insider in an upcoming documentary. 

Royal author Clive Irving said in the programme Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour and Crown, from Britain’s Channel 4, “To this day, she’s more openly affectionate to Andrew and more forgiving toward Andrew than she is towards Charles."

Andrew can be arrogant, just like his father, Prince Philip, Irving said. “He can be arrogant and rude; he has some characteristics of his own father."

Charles is “the polar opposite to younger brother Andrew,” according to the author, stating that he “will never live up to the queen’s sense of duty.”

“All those around the queen never measure up to that at any point. Her own family has not measured up to that. Charles never measures up to that,” Irving said.

