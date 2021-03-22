Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Alex Rodriguez flew back to Dominican Republic to spend more time with Jennifer Lopez. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez quashed the rumour mills churning news of their split, with a passionate reunion in Dominican Republic. 

Now, as it seems, the former MLB star, is back in the vicinity where J.Lo is filming her film Shotgun Wedding 'to spend more time together.'

"He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told PEOPLE.

Earlier, J.Lo and A-Rod released a joint statement confirming they are very much together while 'working through some issues.' 

One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island. "Golf in the

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute
Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce
Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style
Johnny Depp's home raided by police

Johnny Depp's home raided by police
Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense

Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense
Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death
Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo
Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles

Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Latest

view all