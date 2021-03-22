Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Alex Rodriguez flew back to Dominican Republic to spend more time with Jennifer Lopez. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez quashed the rumour mills churning news of their split, with a passionate reunion in Dominican Republic.

Now, as it seems, the former MLB star, is back in the vicinity where J.Lo is filming her film Shotgun Wedding 'to spend more time together.'

"He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told PEOPLE.

Earlier, J.Lo and A-Rod released a joint statement confirming they are very much together while 'working through some issues.'

