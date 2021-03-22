Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has often spoken about him treading toward his political career and it looks like the thought is closer to being materialized.



Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in an interview, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor said holding political office as the governor of Texas would be an “honorable” thing to do.

"Well, it’s come up a lot lately. And I’m gonna say to you now the same thing I’ve been saying, which is true. It’s not a dodge. And when I say it’s something I’m giving consideration, absolutely," he said on The Tonight Show chatting with Fallon.

"What an honorable thing to even be able to consider. But that’s no further than that right now, sir,” he said.

Moreover, he also spoke about how he and his family had to suffer during the snowstorms that recently hit Texas.

"Look, we’re doing good. We had, you know, a couple pipes break. We’ve had to pull up some drywall in the house. Lost power. Just got off having to boil water four days ago,” he said.

"But the problem in Texas is there’s tens of thousands that aren’t as good a shape as we are right now. There’s a lot of people that are out of home,” the actor said.