Monday Mar 22 2021
Maryam Nawaz

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz

Monday Mar 22, 2021

  • Sarina Isa says Fawad called Justice Isa an "under trial judge".
  • Says the statement makes him eligible for a contempt of court.
  • Petitioner calls for blocking minister's Twitter account.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife, Sarina Isa, has filed a contempt of court plea against Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, it emerged on Monday.

Sarina, in her plea filed with the Supreme Court, contested that the federal minister had called Justice Isa an "under trial judge" — making him eligible for contempt of court.

The petitioner claimed the government had installed spy cameras in courts, citing a statement by the minister that he had "heard a full trial of a case" despite not being there in-person.

Sarina said the minister's Twitter should be blocked, and he should be removed from office as he has violated his oath.

