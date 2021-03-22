Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Monday that cabinet reshuffles were "common" and that the Opposition parties' recent anti-government strategies "came to naught".



Addressing a press briefing here in the federal capital, the minister noted that the Opposition leaders' appearances at various courts alongside their fans and supporters may encourage other inmates.

"Even those sitting in jails may be thinking that when they have to go to court, they should do so with their gang," he said. "The PTI government will not come under such pressure and no matter what they do, we will not be blackmailed.

"We will never give them NRO; the PDM is over," he added, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Opposition's anti-government campaign.

"All the strategies of the Opposition came to naught. Cabinet reshuffles are common. Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide on the players' placement to achieve government goals."