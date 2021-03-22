Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish celebrates her latest achievement

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Billie Eilish is celebrating her recently achievement on social media which she made after posting a picture of her new hair color.

The singer on Monday took to Instagram to share the social media reactions to the record she just made on the Facebook-owned platform.

A screen-shot of her fan account read, "Billie Eilish occupies the 1st and 2nd place of the fastest posts to reach 1 million likes on Instagram in history with her latest posts. Both in 6 minutes."

Another Instagram story read, "Billie Eilsih just casually breaking records every time she post something at this point."


More From Entertainment:

Batwoman's Kate Kane to be played by Wallis Day

Batwoman's Kate Kane to be played by Wallis Day
Courteney Cox plays Justin Bieber's song 'Holy' on piano

Courteney Cox plays Justin Bieber's song 'Holy' on piano
Queen Elizabeth turns towards ‘diversity czar’ after Meghan Markle backlash

Queen Elizabeth turns towards ‘diversity czar’ after Meghan Markle backlash
Doting mother Gigi Hadid seen out and about with daughter Khai

Doting mother Gigi Hadid seen out and about with daughter Khai
Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9
Nicki Minaj’s mom takes husband's hit-and-run perpetrator to court

Nicki Minaj’s mom takes husband's hit-and-run perpetrator to court
Experts reveal Prince Harry’s ‘unprecedented pressure tactics’ with the Firm

Experts reveal Prince Harry’s ‘unprecedented pressure tactics’ with the Firm
Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'

Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'
Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’
Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all