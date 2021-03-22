Billie Eilish celebrates her latest achievement

Billie Eilish is celebrating her recently achievement on social media which she made after posting a picture of her new hair color.

The singer on Monday took to Instagram to share the social media reactions to the record she just made on the Facebook-owned platform.

A screen-shot of her fan account read, "Billie Eilish occupies the 1st and 2nd place of the fastest posts to reach 1 million likes on Instagram in history with her latest posts. Both in 6 minutes."

Another Instagram story read, "Billie Eilsih just casually breaking records every time she post something at this point."



