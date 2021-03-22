Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

  • BIEK advises students to follow its website, Facebook page.
  • Says fake Facebook pages creating confusion among students.
  • BIEK distances itself from reports of educational institutions closure.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has rejected reports of educational institutions' closure, saying that it has not published anything in this regard on its Facebook page.

In a statement, the BIEK distanced itself from reports that it had announced that educational institutions were closing. "Fake Facebook pages are causing confusion among students."

The BIEK advised students to avoid confusion and rely only on the board's issued statements and circulars.

Related items

"To guide the students, press releases, circulars, and notifications of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi will be published on the board's Facebook page," it added.

For guidance, students can visit the board's website www.biek.edu.pk or its Facebook page — www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees

Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees
4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan
Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months

Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months
Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting
Fatwa declares coronavirus vaccine 'permissible' under Islamic law

Fatwa declares coronavirus vaccine 'permissible' under Islamic law
Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers

Pakistani transgender Islamic school breaks barriers
Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR
NCOC announces new SOPs for areas with more than 8% coronavirus positivity

NCOC announces new SOPs for areas with more than 8% coronavirus positivity
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine
PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

Latest

view all