Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has rejected reports of educational institutions' closure, saying that it has not published anything in this regard on its Facebook page.

In a statement, the BIEK distanced itself from reports that it had announced that educational institutions were closing. "Fake Facebook pages are causing confusion among students."

The BIEK advised students to avoid confusion and rely only on the board's issued statements and circulars.

"To guide the students, press releases, circulars, and notifications of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi will be published on the board's Facebook page," it added.



For guidance, students can visit the board's website www.biek.edu.pk or its Facebook page — www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi.