Whenever Imran Khan is in a fix, NAB springs into action: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz speaking to the media on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Maryam Nawaz says whenever PM Imran Khan found himself in a fix, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rushed to provide assistance to him.

"It is Imran Khan who is pulling NAB's strings; PML-N won't be its soft target anymore," she says

Says if NAB had enough proof against her, it would not have resorted to hurling political allegations.



LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday hurled allegations at Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that "whenever he found himself in a fix, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rushed to provide assistance to him."

Speaking to journalists in Lahore after NAB postponed Maryam's March 26 hearing, she said that the accountability watchdog's "vengeful days against her and the PML-N are over," adding that her party will not become NAB's "soft target" anymore.

The PML-N vice-president further said that it is Imran Khan who is "pulling NAB's strings," and that whenever the premier finds himself in a fix, the NAB rushes to help him out.



Maryam questioned what need had arisen for NAB to ask her to appear again after two-and-a-half years and after she had already undergone a 48-day detention.



"If NAB had enough proof against me, it would not have resorted to hurling political allegations," said Maryam.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that if her hearing at the accountability bureau had to be postponed due to COVID-19, then why did PM Imran Khan convene a meeting at his place, that too when he is coronavirus positive.

"By calling a meeting at his place, PM Imran Khan has violated the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs.) If action is to be taken against someone, it should be against Imran Khan.



"The lockdown rules should also apply to the Prime Minister's Office [and house]," she said.

The PML-N vice-president added that she is thankful to everyone for supporting her, including the people of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz's March 26 hearing

Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau announced that it has postponed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's hearing which was due to take place tomorrow at the anti-corruption watchdog's Lahore office.

Maryam had been summoned by NAB on March 26 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, as well as the purchase of land in Raiwind.

According to a press release by NAB, a meeting was held today to discuss the hearing along with the recommendations provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was informed that NCOC has banned gatherings of all kinds.

The statement said that although notices were sent to Maryam asking her to appear before NAB's investigation team on March 26, in view of the NCOC's recommendations and for the general good of the public, it was decided that the hearing will be postponed.

The date for the hearing will be announced at a later time, the statement added.

Maryam Nawaz secures pre-arrest bail from LHC ahead of March 26 NAB hearing



A day ago, the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved a protective bail for Maryam Nawaz ahead of a key hearing by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of graft cases pending against her.

The LHC had taken up the PML-N leader's appeal for an urgent hearing on the summons sent by NAB to her.

The case was heard by a two-member bench, comprising Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed.

The bench approved the bail of the PML-N leader against two bonds of Rs1 million each.

The PML-N leader had appeared before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan earlier and requested an urgent hearing of her case, which was taken up at 12pm yesterday.







