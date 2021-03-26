Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Friday Mar 26, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL to visit Pakistan again on March 28

Turkish star Celal AL, who essays role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has announced that he will be visiting Pakistan again soon.

Taking to Instagram, Celal shared a short video message wherein he confirmed that he will be visiting Pakistan soon.

The Turkish actor captioned the video clip with “28 March, #Karachi, #Pakistan” followed by a Pakistani flag.

Earlier, Celal arrived in Pakistan in the first week of January 2021 and received love and warm welcome from fans there.

