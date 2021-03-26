‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL to visit Pakistan again on March 28

Turkish star Celal AL, who essays role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has announced that he will be visiting Pakistan again soon.



Taking to Instagram, Celal shared a short video message wherein he confirmed that he will be visiting Pakistan soon.

The Turkish actor captioned the video clip with “28 March, #Karachi, #Pakistan” followed by a Pakistani flag.

Earlier, Celal arrived in Pakistan in the first week of January 2021 and received love and warm welcome from fans there.