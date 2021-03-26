Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle shudders over looming tell-all crisis afoot: 'They don't pull punches'

Sources recently came forward and shed light on Meghan Markle’s candid petrification over a looming tell-all threatening to implode her new career.

The best-selling author and biographer Tom Bower is known for never having “pulled any punches” against his former subjects, some of which include, Robert Maxwell, Mohammed al-Fayed, Tiny Rowland, Tony Blair, Bernie Ecclestone, Simon Cowell, Gordon Brown and Sir Richard Branson.

A source close to Meghan fears the six-figure advance the writer received for his tell-all will leave no stone unturned.

The source told The Sun, "This is the book Meghan will be dreading. Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

"Tom has previously worked with some of his subjects, and even spent time trailing them, but it has been made perfectly clear to him that this will not be an option with Meghan."

The insider also went on to add that Meghan has no intention of “becoming a part of it” and fears the book may turn out to be “live dynamite.”

