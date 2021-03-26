Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Meghan Markle's sister takes brutal dig at Prince Harry over corporate job

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Meghan Markle's sister rubbishes claims she and Harry had a secret backyard wedding

Prince Harry has been receiving backlash of all sorts after taking up his official corporate job at the Silicon Valley. 

The Duke of Sussex even ruffled feathers of Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, who lashed out at him recently.

Speaking to New Zealand's Newstalk ZB radio show, Samantha said the royal was in "no position to join a company that deals in misinformation" until "he gets a grip on what the truth is."

She even rubbished Meghan and Harry's claims they had a secret backyard wedding stating, "There was no secret wedding with the Archbishop of Canterbury - that was debunked. And, like [Fox News host] Megyn Kelly said, if one part of something is wrong then probably the rest of it is."

The Duchess's half-sister even denied Meghan's claim that she "hardly knows" her.

"My degree clearly shows 2008, and anybody who has a calculator or a functioning frontal lobe knows that was not 19 years ago," Samantha blasted referring to a viral picture of them from her graduation ceremony.

