Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Khloe Kardashian dished out the details on her rebellious childhood and detailed a story of how she stole her mother’s car which caught on fire.

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Good American founder shared how she snuck out with her mother's, Kris Jenner, car for a party when she was just 16-years-old.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover, not in the middle of the night it may have been nine or ten, but she was already asleep, and I snuck out," the star recalled.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted to "stuffing her bed with pillows" to make it seem like she was fast asleep.

"Stole the car, I went to a party at a hotel, and I parked my car yada yada yada the valet comes knocking on the door and they are like, 'Excuse me, there is this car on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning half of it.'"

It turns out that an angry husband sought revenge on his cheating wife by setting her car on fire which happened to be parked next to Kris' car.

"So apparently someone was cheating on their husband, the husband came and lit the wife's car on fire, and I didn't valet my car because I couldn't afford valet at the time, I was sixteen.

"And I had my keys, so they couldn't move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire.

"I was just so scared. Drove home with literally half of the car, there's like rubber around the windows just like dripping down, it was drive-able."

Needless to say, the star certainly learned her lesson.

"But it was the navy blue Range Rover and it literally changed color on one side because of the heat and it was so bad and this is why you don't sneak out and you don't lie because you are going to get caught. Every time I lied I got caught," she said.