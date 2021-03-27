Zooey Deschanel jokes about her signature bangs as she flaunts epic transformation

Can't connect right now! retry
American actor Zooey Deschanel has left fans shocked after dropping a new selfie without her signature bangs.

The New Girl star was a literal ‘new girl’ in the mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram, showing off her forehead for those ‘doubting’ she had one.

The 41-year-old 500 Days of Summer star shared the selfie and joked: "Proof I have a forehead. For all the doubters..."

Alongside the selfie, she also shared a meme of two of her pictures side by side, with the text: “Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman.”

Back in 2013, she had spoken about how the bangs became her signature after she fell in love since the first time she got them.

“You could say that I'm hooked on bangs. Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again—for a role, perhaps—but I really don't feel like myself without them,” she told Glamour.

"When I first got into acting, I was a bit of a chameleon and just wasn't recognizable. So I used my look to help create an identity. Now people know me as the girl with bangs," she said.

"I've tried growing out my bangs a few times, but it's never stuck. They've been styled into all sorts of shapes and lengths. Now I'm very specific about how they look and feel,” she added. 

