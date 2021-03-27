Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Prince Harry dubbed 'resentful, bitter' over tech job mission statement

A royal expert has come forward to bash Prince Harry for releasing a “resentful and bitter” mission statement from his new tech job with BetterUp.

For those unversed the statement reads, "Self-optimisation is not about fixing something that's broken. It's about becoming the best version of ourselves with whatever life throws at us - someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence and self-awareness."

Expert and royal biographer Angela Levin however believes "Harry's first comment for his new job is to tell all to get 'the best version of yourself'. Is that what he's doing.”

She further wrote on Twitter, "Having got what he wanted he comes across as resentful, bitter and shrunken rather than the charismatic intuitive fun loving guy he used to be.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Girlfriend of Prince Charles's stepson dies

Girlfriend of Prince Charles's stepson dies

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see

Five rare photos of Kate Middleton that royals don't want you to see
Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi
Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister bashes LA lifestyle: Think about the children!'
Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies

Sharon Osbourne quits CBS amid looming controversies
Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’

Justin Bieber bashes paparazzi snapping Hailey Baldwin ‘unacceptably’
'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

'Ertugrul', 'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares special message on 'Shab-e-Barat'
Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up

Sara Ali Khan thanks Akshay Kumar after 'Atrangi Re' wrap up
BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’

BTS unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV trailer for ‘BTS, THE BEST’
Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS

Suga reveals the secret to unbreakable brotherly bond of BTS
BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on past trainee life horrors: ‘I couldn’t do anything'

Latest

view all