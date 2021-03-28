Can't connect right now! retry
How Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry helped soon-to-be mother Ellie Goulding

Expecting mother Ellie Goulding shared that fellow first-time moms Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie have played a pivotal role in helping her through her pregnancy journey.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Starry Eyed singer, who is expecting her first baby with husband Caspar Jopling, sang praises of the duo saying that they "gave her excellent advice like where to find the best pregnancy pillows to get a good night’s sleep".

Speaking on her friendship with Eugenie, who she met at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding said: "She's been a great friend throughout this.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

