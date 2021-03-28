Can't connect right now! retry
Bangladesh protests: 10 killed, Hindu temples and train attacked after Modi's visit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amit Dave.
  • Protesters attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh against the visit of Indian PM Modi in Bangladesh.
  • At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by different groups.
  • Protesters accuse Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India and violence escalated rapidly during his visit.

COX’S BAZAR: Hundreds of protesters in Bangladesh attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by different groups against the Indian leader’s visit, and violence raged on after his departure as anger swelled over the deaths.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s nationhood, and he left on Saturday after gifting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina some 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Protesters accuse Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India and violence escalated rapidly during his visit.

On Friday, dozens of people were injured in the densely-populated capital Dhaka as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Thousands of activists marched down the streets of Chittagong and Dhaka on Saturday in protest.

On Sunday, activists of the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, resulting in ten people being injured.

“They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches,” one police official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless,” Javed Rahim, a journalist in the Brahmanbaria town, told Reuters by phone.

Several Hindu temples in the town were also attacked, he said.

Activists allegedly also set alight two buses in the western district of Rajshahi on Sunday, while hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Narayanganj, pelting them with stones, police said.

Protesters used timber and sandbags to block roads, as police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas, leaving dozens injured in Narayanganj, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

The protests sparked by Modi’s visit have since flared into wider demonstrations against police killings, and the Hefazat-e-Islam enforced a nationwide strike on Sunday.

“Police opened fire on our peaceful supporters,” Hefazat-e-Islam’s organising secretary Azizul Haque told a rally in Chittagong on Saturday. “We will not let the blood of our brothers go in vain.”

