Indian woman dislocates jaw while eating 'golgappa'

Indian woman, who dislocated her jaw while golgappa, being treated at a private hospital in India. — Indian media

An ordinary street-side snack turned into an ordeal for a woman from Auraiya city of India's Uttar Pradesh state, when her jaw dislocated while eating golgappas, Indian media reported.

The incident involved a woman named Inkila Devi, who stepped out with a family member for a routine clinic visit. On their way back, they stopped by a street-side golgappa stall, with the hope of enjoying the snack.

What began as a quick refreshment break took a frightening medical turn when she tried to bite into an unusually large golgappa.

Her family members, who witnessed the medical case, said that when the woman opened her mouth to bite a golgappa, it stayed open. The family took it as a normal pain, but suddenly realised that she could not close her mouth.

Subsequently, she was shifted to a hospital, where the doctor failed to set her jaw and referred her for specialised treatment.

The doctor described the condition as unexpected, believing that she had excessively opened her mouth, which led her to this situation.

The woman opened her mouth to eat, but she could not move her jaw further after putting a golgappa into her mouth, NDTV quoted a doctor, who described the case “difficult” and “rare”.

However, the hospital said that the woman is being treated and she was provided with special care to restore her to a normal condition.