Monday Mar 29 2021
'Meghan Markle got same media treatment as Diana and other royal brides'

Infamous British TV show host Piers Morgan is no stranger for controversies as he unleashes his wrath onto anyone exhibiting anti-monarchist sentiments.  

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, the host of Good Morning Britain claimed that the backlash Meghan Markle received was ‘no worse’ than what Princess Diana had to go through.

Morgan claimed that the scrutiny came to whoever married into the British royal family and had little to do with racism, unlike what was said by the Duchess of Sussex in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Meghan’s had no worse media treatment than other Royal brides such as Diana, Fergie, Kate, Camilla or even that other Monarchy-rattling American divorcee, Wallis Simpson,” wrote Morgan.

“But she’s the first to claim negative press has been motivated by racism, and it’s a very dangerous charge to make with so little to back it up,” he added.

In her interview with Oprah, Meghan had spoken about the different experiences she had to go through as compared to other members of the family: “If members of his family say, ‘Well, this is what happened to all of us’ or if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to what has been shared with us — Kate was called ‘Waity Katie’ waiting to marry William.”

“While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same,” said Meghan.  

