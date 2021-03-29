Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Reuters

Developing world faces debt crisis because of coronavirus: UN chief Antonio Guterres

By
Reuters

Monday Mar 29, 2021

UN chief Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
  • UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world, reports Financial Times.
  • Guterres says response to coronavirus to the financial aspects has been fragmented, and geopolitical divides are not helping.
  • Countries such as Brazil and South Africa had borrowed heavily from domestic lenders rather than from foreign investors at high interest rates.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported Monday.

“The response to Covid and to the financial aspects [of the crisis] has been fragmented, and geopolitical divides are not helping,” Guterres told the FT.

Read more: PM Imran appeals to global institutions for debt relief to combat coronavirus

Countries such as Brazil and South Africa had borrowed heavily from domestic lenders rather than from foreign investors, at interest rates much higher than those available to rich countries, making the dangers less visible than in previous emerging market debt crises, according to Guterres.

"They are essentially borrowing in the internal market but maturities are coming down," Guterres told FT. "This is a very bad signal."

More From World:

Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti denied passport by India over 'national security concerns'

Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti denied passport by India over 'national security concerns'
Violence in Myanmar continues as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Violence in Myanmar continues as activists seek help from ethnic groups
Indonesian church attacked by suicide bombers suspected to belong to Daesh-inspired group

Indonesian church attacked by suicide bombers suspected to belong to Daesh-inspired group
Bangladesh protests: 10 killed, Hindu temples and train attacked after Modi's visit

Bangladesh protests: 10 killed, Hindu temples and train attacked after Modi's visit
Knife attack in Canada: Man kills woman, injures 6 at Vancouver library

Knife attack in Canada: Man kills woman, injures 6 at Vancouver library
Europe suffers from damaging lockdowns as third wave of coronavirus intensifies

Europe suffers from damaging lockdowns as third wave of coronavirus intensifies
Myanmar junta kills 114 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed

Myanmar junta kills 114 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed
Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths
Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest

Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest
Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week

Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week
Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi

Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi
Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Latest

view all