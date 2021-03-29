Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti denied passport by India over 'national security concerns'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Former chief minister of Indian occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. Photo: File 

  • Mehbooba Mufti says she was refused a passport based on CID’s report saying it was detrimental to the security of India.
  • Kashmiri leader says rejection of passport shows level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019.
  • Mufti says action shows that a former chief minister of IoK holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.

The Indian government has refused to issue former chief minister of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) Mehbooba Mufti a passport over national security concerns, said the Kashmiri leader on Monday.

"[Indian] Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India'," said Mufti in a tweet along with the letter explaining the grounds of refusal.

The Kashmiri leader slammed the Indian government over the decision, saying that the rejection shows the "level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019".

Mufti said that the action showed that a former chief minister of IoK "holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation".

Former IoK CM Omar Abdullah came out in support of Mufti on Twitter. 

"What a shame J&K police is going along with this farce. How is it that Mehbooba Mufti was not a threat to the nation when her party was allied with the BJP?" asked Abdullah. 

Abdullah said that Mufti as the chief minister was "incharge" of the occupied territory's "home department & head of the unified command" and "now suddenly" she has become a "threat".

Abdullah and Mufti were among hundreds of Kashmiri leaders placed under detention across occupied Kashmir, since August 2019.

Read more: 'What they took from us, we have to take back', says Mehbooba Mufti after one year of arrest

They were placed under detention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir granted under the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the disputed territory into two union territories of India.

Ever since the move Mufti and Abdullah have been detained multiple times by the Indian government.

Read more: Mehbooba Mufti illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was a 'temporary provision' that granted special autonomous status to occupied Kashmir.

All the provisions of the Indian constitution which apply to other states were not applicable to occupied Kashmir due to the law.

According to this article, except for defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications, the Indian Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying all other laws.

The residents of occupied Kashmir used to live under a separate set of laws as compared to Indian citizens elsewhere in the country, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights.

Read more: Mehbooba Mufti refuses to raise India's national flag in hard-hitting press conference

Article 35A which stems from Article 370 was introduced through a Presidential Order in 1954.

This article empowered the legislature of occupied Kashmir to define the state’s permanent residents and their special rights and privileges.

Under Article 35A, Indian citizens from other states cannot purchase land or property in occupied Kashmir. 

More From World:

Violence in Myanmar continues as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Violence in Myanmar continues as activists seek help from ethnic groups
Developing world faces debt crisis because of coronavirus: UN chief Antonio Guterres

Developing world faces debt crisis because of coronavirus: UN chief Antonio Guterres
Indonesian church attacked by suicide bombers suspected to belong to Daesh-inspired group

Indonesian church attacked by suicide bombers suspected to belong to Daesh-inspired group
Bangladesh protests: 10 killed, Hindu temples and train attacked after Modi's visit

Bangladesh protests: 10 killed, Hindu temples and train attacked after Modi's visit
Knife attack in Canada: Man kills woman, injures 6 at Vancouver library

Knife attack in Canada: Man kills woman, injures 6 at Vancouver library
Europe suffers from damaging lockdowns as third wave of coronavirus intensifies

Europe suffers from damaging lockdowns as third wave of coronavirus intensifies
Myanmar junta kills 114 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed

Myanmar junta kills 114 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed
Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths
Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest

Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest
Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week

Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week
Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi

Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi
Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Latest

view all