Friday Nov 27 2020
Mehbooba Mufti, daughter illegally detained again, lashes out at BJP's 'puppets and ministers'

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), addresses a news conference in Srinagar, October 23, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter have been illegally detained after she tried to visit a close aide on Friday. 

Taking to Twitter, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) tried to visit the family of PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra who was arrested by Indian forces allegedly for being involved in a terror case. 

"Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," she tweeted. 

In her tweet, the PDP leader attached a photo of an armoured vehicle parked outside her house. 

Parra, her aide, was instrumental in the revival of PDP in the South Kashmir district, especially Pulwama. It is from here that he had filed his nomination papers for the District Development Council (DDC) elections - the first phase of which will be held on November 28.

The former chief minister had defended the PDP youth leader, saying he was arrested "on baseless charges", and that her daughter was placed under house arrest because she too wanted to visit his family.

Mufti was scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon. She is among scores of Indian leaders who were arrested last year in August when India revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution. 

