pakistan
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

A file photo of President Arif Alvi. 

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi took to Twitter on Monday to announce he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president announced on Twitter he tested positive for the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, adding that he was due for a second one.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he tweeted.

