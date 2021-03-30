Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Evans wants to take on the role of Iron Man

Hollywood star Chris Evans has bid adieu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with this costar Robert Downey Jr.

And while both their characters are no longer part of the timeline, the Knives Out star decided to tease his fans by claiming he would love to essay the role of Iron Man, which was played by Downey Jr. earlier.

"I'll say, I mean, I'll say Downey, Iron Man. Just, the paychecks would be nice but just the role is so fun. The role is... he's the engine, he's the life," he said during an appearance on ACE Universe Presents: A Conversation with Chris Evans & Scott Evans.

"I don't think there's anything, anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?" he continued.

"I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. It's... He's Iron Man, the end," he added. 

