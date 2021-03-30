Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

'Prince Harry secured two jobs to keep up with Meghan Markle'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Prince Harry is thought to be wanting to be relevant in American after news broke of him securing two jobs.

The Duke of Sussex has been recruited as the Chief Impact Officer at Silicon Valley-based coaching firm BetterUp as well as a second job as a member of the Aspen foundation which seeks to combat misinformation in America.

While speaking to The Telegraph, talent manager Jonathan Shalit, said that while many celebrities take up these jobs in order to give back to their community, Prince Harry seems to be looking to create an identity outside the royal family.

"He doesn't need celebrity. When you're Royal, you're the biggest celebrity in the world. But what this does is allow Harry to have relevance," he said. 

This is because, Meghan Markle, who is an American, is more easily employable that her British husband, as his status as a "diplomat" is stirring up confusion amid tax and visa arrangements.

"I’ve met Meghan on a number of occasions and she is a hugely astute woman, very bright, incredibly impressive,

"So for Harry to keep up with his wife, he's got to find his own name and identity and this is the start."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner terms cameo in Cardi B's WAP video as career highlight

Kylie Jenner terms cameo in Cardi B's WAP video as career highlight
Amy Schumer's father hospitalised but in 'good spirits'

Amy Schumer's father hospitalised but in 'good spirits'
BTS detail racism experience, demand to end anti-Asian violence

BTS detail racism experience, demand to end anti-Asian violence
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's texts suggest they became close

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's texts suggest they became close

Princess Diana believed Prince Harry better equipped to be king than Prince William

Princess Diana believed Prince Harry better equipped to be king than Prince William
Princess Diana would've been 'nightmare' grandmother, Prince William

Princess Diana would've been 'nightmare' grandmother, Prince William
Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours

Yungblud romantically linked with Bella Hadid's BFF following Miley Cyrus rumours
Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married

Ingrid Michaelson apologises for claiming Zayn Malik and Gigi are married
Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'

Queen Elizabeth II sought 'psychological help' to deal with 'annus horribilis'
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job
Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry urges Black Britons to get COVID vaccine
Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Latest

view all