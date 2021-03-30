'Prince Harry secured two jobs to keep up with Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is thought to be wanting to be relevant in American after news broke of him securing two jobs.



The Duke of Sussex has been recruited as the Chief Impact Officer at Silicon Valley-based coaching firm BetterUp as well as a second job as a member of the Aspen foundation which seeks to combat misinformation in America.

While speaking to The Telegraph, talent manager Jonathan Shalit, said that while many celebrities take up these jobs in order to give back to their community, Prince Harry seems to be looking to create an identity outside the royal family.

"He doesn't need celebrity. When you're Royal, you're the biggest celebrity in the world. But what this does is allow Harry to have relevance," he said.

This is because, Meghan Markle, who is an American, is more easily employable that her British husband, as his status as a "diplomat" is stirring up confusion amid tax and visa arrangements.

"I’ve met Meghan on a number of occasions and she is a hugely astute woman, very bright, incredibly impressive,

"So for Harry to keep up with his wife, he's got to find his own name and identity and this is the start."