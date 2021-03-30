Can't connect right now! retry
'Instagram down again?': Memes flood Twitter after some face outage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Instagram's logo.  — Twitter/File

  • Instagram has reportedly stopped working again.
  • Facebook-owned apps stopped working for nearly an hour 11 days ago. 
  • Twitteratis take to the micro-blogging website — flooding it with memes.

The popular photo sharing app Instagram has reportedly stopped working again, nearly 11 days after Facebook-owned social media platforms went down for 45 minutes.

Real-time problem and outage monitoring site, Down Detector, providing statistics, said it had received the most complaints at 7:39pm, that the app was not functioning.   

Like last time, Twitter, however, is still working, and Twitteratis quickly took to the micro-blogging website, flooding it with memes.

Here's a look at some of the hilarious reactions:


