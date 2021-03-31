The scoop on everything happening in KBS Talk Show special ‘Let´s BTS!’

BTS’s new KBS Show trailer has caused a massive stir all over social media and ARMYs cannot wait to get the inside scoop on everything planned for Let´s BTS!

The broadcast sneak peek showcases a 100 minutes of the members having the time of their life and is set to include a number of segments.





Behind-the-scenes of 2021 Grammys:

The first ever look into BTS’s thoughts will come via a bts clip of their time at the Grammys and their previously untold stories with Dynamite’s Grammy performance from a top a sky scraper.

During the chat the boys are also going to have a heart-to-hear about their goals for 2021 as well as their thoughts on the ceremony.





Inner truths:

The talk-show will also feature a video segment called The Truth Untold and will include testimonials on the boys’ inner thoughts as a group. A source from the production staff explained the segment as being, “A video that best shows the seven members’ tight bond and relationship. We expect it to be a video that fans will all keep copies of.”





Public Q&A session:

BTS is also set to have a Q&A session where their Korean fans can send in their questions for considerations. In the trailer the boys responded to a question about overcoming their own hardships in life.





Surprise performances galore:

BTS also has a number of performances lined up for their fan base on the upcoming talk-show. A staff member commented on the upcoming performance and explained, “The surprise stage we worked on creating with the public for a long time was kept a secret from even the BTS members. The members only found out during the main recording, and they enjoyed the touching stage with surprise. Please make sure to catch the heartwarming performance we made with the public during the broadcast.”



