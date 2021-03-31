Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

PM's aide announces registration open for coronavirus vaccination of people over 50

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, announced Wednesday that registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people above 50 years of age has been opened.

Pakistan has so far administered over 800,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Dr Sultan said.

Speaking to the media, he said about 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Beijing's state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group — or Sinopharm — arrived in Pakistan today. Another 500,000 doses will arrive tomorrow, he announced.

Also read: Pakistan receives first shipment of 60,000 single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccines

"Vaccination in Pakistan started with Sinopharm [vaccine]," he told the media.

Dr Sultan also announced that registration has started for vaccination of people above 50 years of age now that elderly, as well as primary healthcare workers and frontline medics, had been administered the first doses.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 31, 2021. Geo News/Screengrab via Geo.tv

Officials at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C) confirmed earlier today that the first shipment of 60,000 doses of the single-dose Chinese vaccine Convidecia — developed by the CanSino Biologics Inc, or CanSinoBIO — arrived in Pakistan Tuesday night.

Also read: Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

"Its distribution to provinces and other federating units would commence from Wednesday,” a ministry official told The News.

The official underscored that Convidecia's single-dose coronavirus vaccine would only be given to people over 80 years of age since the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) did not wish for octogenarians and those above 90 to visit the vaccination centres a second time.

Separate Adult Vaccination Centers (AVCs) will be made for it, he added.

More From Health:

Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine 100% effective on adolescents aged 12-15 years

Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine 100% effective on adolescents aged 12-15 years
Pakistan receives first shipment of 60,000 single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccines

Pakistan receives first shipment of 60,000 single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccines
A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
WHO experts say COVID probably came to humans from animals

WHO experts say COVID probably came to humans from animals
Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign from March 29

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign from March 29
Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study

Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study
New COVID-19 cases in Punjab jump to 9-month high

New COVID-19 cases in Punjab jump to 9-month high
India's daily coronavirus count crosses 50,000 for first time since October 2020

India's daily coronavirus count crosses 50,000 for first time since October 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan to start import of CanSino vaccine for commercial use this week

COVID-19: Pakistan to start import of CanSino vaccine for commercial use this week
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July, official says

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July, official says
143 health workers have lost life to coronavirus in Pakistan so far

143 health workers have lost life to coronavirus in Pakistan so far
Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan should impose travel restrictions to avoid Punjab fiasco, warn health officials

Coronavirus: Sindh, Balochistan should impose travel restrictions to avoid Punjab fiasco, warn health officials

Latest

view all