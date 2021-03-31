Can't connect right now! retry
PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission — File. 
  • According to a notification issued in this regard, the last date for the submission of the finalised list is April 5, 2021.
  • Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of seat enhancements provided by PMC, the body says on Twitter.
  • The PMC has enhanced 594 seats in public medical and dental colleges pursuant to the requests received from the govts of Punjab, KP, Balochistan, and AJK to accommodate quotas such Balochistan, FATA, and HEC Scholarships.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Wednesday announced the final date for the submission of the list for students who have been admitted to public medical and dental colleges on quota seats.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the last date for the submission of the finalised list is April 5, 2021.

"Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of seat enhancements provided by [the] PMC," the body wrote on Twitter. 

According to the notification, "the PMC has enhanced 594 seats in public medical and dental colleges pursuant to the requests received from the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to accommodate quotas such Balochistan, FATA, and HEC Scholarships." 

The notification added that to "further facilitate all universities in the timely accommodation of all such quota seats for admission in the current academic session, the PMC [had] further extended the date for [the] final submission of merit lists till March 22, 2021."

It should be noted that compliance to these directions is still awaited by the PMC, the statement added.

"To this end, all relevant provincial chief secretaries have been requested to finalise all such admission by April 3, 2021, and provide the list of admitted students under the HEC Scholarship Programme to the PMC by April 5, 2021."

The statement stressed "failure to comply with the deadline will result in the cancellation of seat enhancements" provided by the commission.

