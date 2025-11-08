Pakistan seeks peace but won't compromise sovereignty, says PM in Baku

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku on November 8, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

PM recalls Turkiye, Azerbaijan support during May conflict with India.

Hails Trump’s leadership in Pak-India ceasefire, averting major war.

Thanks Erdogan, Qatar’s emir for facilitating peace talks with Kabul.



BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan seeks peace but will never allow anyone to challenge its sovereignty or undermine its territorial integrity.

"Just like their Azerbaijani and Turkish brothers, Pakistanis seek peace, but let there be no doubt and no one can ever be allowed to challenge our sovereignty, or undermine our territorial integrity," the prime minister said while addressing Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Victory Day is celebrated on November 8, which commemorates its triumph in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020, resulting in the liberation of Azeri territories from the Armenian occupation in nearly 30 years.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdog were also present on the occasion. The prime minister said that Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan are like three brothers and their hearts beat together.

"They are now standing shoulder to shoulder, celebrating the momentous occasion," PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister said five years ago, the courageous sons of Azerbaijan, under the bold and visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, rose to respond to the call of history.

“The world witnessed, in awe, as Azerbaijan's brave armed forces liberated their ancestral lands of majestic Karabakh. Throughout this entire struggle for liberation, Pakistan stood like a rock with its brotherly country, Azerbaijan,” he added.

He extended the equal felicitation from the Pakistani nation who shared the joy and pride of the Azerbaijani brothers and sisters celebrating the fifth anniversary of their glorious victory of 44-day patriotic war.

The prime minister said Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh was a glorious vindication of a just cause; a beacon of hope, for all nations, striving for sovereignty and self-determination, including the brave and resilient people of Gaza, and Indian Illegally Occupied, Jammu and Kashmir.

This year, he said, the entire world witnessed how the great people and resolute leadership of Azerbaijan and Turkiye stood firmly with Pakistan, during the four-day war with India in May this year.

Expresses gratitude to Trump for Pak-India ceasefire

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged and appreciated US President Donald Trump for his "exemplary leadership" that culminated in the success of these peace efforts.

“It was President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia - averting a major war, and saving millions of people,” he reiterated.

The prime minister said that their common resolve for peace has most recently been tested, in the case of Afghanistan, and expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for their invaluable contribution in facilitating the peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“This is a true reflection of the strong and time-tested fraternal ties between our countries that stand together, through thick and thin,” he opined.

The prime minister prayed for the Azeri martyred souls and for the grant of strength to the three brotherly countries to continue marching resolutely towards a promising future of progress and prosperity.

Pakistani troops, JF-17 fighter jets feature in parade

Pakistani troops and JF-17 fighter jets also featured in the victory parade, as the prime minister termed it a proud sight.

Pakistan JF-17 feature in Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku on November 8, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

“What a proud and scintillating sight it is to witness, our valiant armed forces, marching beside their Azerbaijani and Turkish brothers, as the skies come alive, with the roar of the JF-17 Thunder jets, a resounding symbol of our enduring friendship, which has, Alhamdolillah, grown from strength to strength, over the years,” he added.

He recalled that the Azerbaijani and Turkish military contingents had proudly marched, alongside the Pakistani Armed Forces in Islamabad, amid tremendous applause, on the 14th of August this year, when they celebrated Maarka-e-Haq – to commemorate their historic victory, in the four-day war with India.

The prime minister said that their hearts swelled with pride over the Azerbaijan celebrations.

“Under the dynamic and fearless command of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s highly professional armed forces delivered a bloody nose to our enemy, with a precise and highly effective military punch that stunned the enemy into shock and disbelief.

Our ever-vigilant air force hawks, ably commanded by Air-Chief Marshal Zaheer Baber Sidhu, shot down seven highly sophisticated enemy aircraft, with lightning speed, in defence of the motherland,” he added.

Today, he said, as they celebrated the past, they also looked to the future, with great hopes and aspirations.

It was heartening to see the return of displaced families to their homes in Karabakh, he said, and appreciated President Aliyev’s personal strong commitment to the welfare and progress of the people of Azerbaijan.

The prime minister said, “True victory lies not on the battlefield alone, but in building bridges of peace and understanding.

President Ilham Aliyev, in his remarks, thanked the brotherly countries for their support and solidarity during the war with Armenia.

President Aliyev thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his presence and said that the prime minister stood with them and the brotherly country of Pakistan showed solidarity and support in the 44-day war.

He thanked the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the people of Turkiye for their support in the armed conflict.

He said Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan were showing solidarity, and the presence of their military personnel in the march showed unity, brotherhood, and friendship.