Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fallout from the royal family, which has since been dubbed Megxit, has marked one year but the effects of that decision are still felt today.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit, the monarchy's reputation has "undoubtedly" suffered. 

This was also made apparent with the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made shocking claims ranging from racism to Kate Middleton making Meghan cry before her wedding. 

"The effect that this split has had on the reputation of the monarchy, in the Commonwealth and the wider world has undoubtedly been seriously damaging," she said.

The expert added that moving on from this will not be an easy task but one that is necessary in order to the families to find peace. 

"A healing process is obviously important but this will not be easy."

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap
Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2
Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album
Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’

Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’
Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing
Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'

Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'

Latest

view all