Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with the Premier of Bahrain, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, during which the two leaders reaffirmed the strong bonds of amity that exist between the states.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office in this regard, PM Imran Khan has invited the crown prince to visit Pakistan.

During the conversation, the crown prince enquired about PM Imran Khan's health and wished him a speedy recovery. It should be recalled that the premier, according to his aides, has recently recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on March 20.



The two leaders also discussed the ongoing coronavirus situation in both countries.

Per the statement, PM Imran Khan thanked the crown prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain.



PM Imran Khan hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead.



During the conversation, it was agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

Featured Image: Radio Pakistan