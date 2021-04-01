Prince Harry believes relocating to US 'is the best decision'

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling liberated and excited about starting new chapter of life with his sweetheart Meghan Markle after their departure from the British royal family.



A media outlet, citing source, reported that 'Harry does not have any regrets,' adding that he 'feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter' with the 39-year-old Suits star.



The source told 'Us' that the Duke of Sussex believes relocating to the US 'is the best decision he’s ever made.'



Meghan and Harry have settled in Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara with son Archie after stepping down from their senior royal roles in March 2020.



The couple, who inked lucrative deal with streaming giants and other firms, recently revealed that they would not be returning as working royals.

Meghan, who's expecting second child, made bombshell revelations in interview with US TV host Oprah that drew worldwide attention and caused friction between royal family members.

Prince Harry, according to the same media outlet, 'finds the situation with his family regrettable. But they have no regrets about moving to the US, and that things are just getting started for them.'