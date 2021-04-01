Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Niall Horan was “shocked and shaken” after an intruder was spotted in his home

Alarm bells rang for singer Niall Horan after an intruder broke into his home in London last year.

As per reports emerging regarding the incident that occurred in July last year, claim that the former One Direction member was “shocked and shaken” after an intruder was spotted walking around his £5million home.

The Mail Online reported that the man was seen entering after following another resident into the apartment building before he entered the singer’s abode in his absence.

He was spotted by the 27-year-old’s assistant who kept him talking before the police could arrive to the scene.

After brief interrogation, the man was released shortly a while after the same day. However, he returned to the property once again the following day after which he was arrested.

The trespasser, 29, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary with intent at Kingston Crown Court.

His trial is due on July 5.

