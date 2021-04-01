PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry demonstrates to Prime Minister Imran Khan how and electronic voting machine works. Photo: Courtesy Radio Pakistan

Electoral process can no longer afford shaky system, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Says using electronic voting machine is in the interest of the country and democracy.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry shows premier how the machine works.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s democratic and electoral process can no longer afford a system which is questioned and the public confidence in it is shaken, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He spoke about the importance and need for an electronic voting system, saying that in light of past experiences, introducing such a system will make the electoral process transparent, secure and impartial.

PM Khan believes this is in the interest of the country and democracy.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry demonstrated to the PM how an electronic voting machine (EVM) works. Chaudhry's ministry designed the EVM.

PM Khan instructed that efforts should be intensified to equip the proposed EVMs with modern security features and the experience of developed countries should be taken into consideration.

Chaudhry, in his briefing, demonstrated the voting procedure using an EVM and various features of the machine developed by the Comsats and the National Institute of Electronics.

The PM was told that with the help of the machine where the entire voting process will be completely transparent, the results of the election process will be completely safe and immediately available.