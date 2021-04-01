Prince William desperate to retaliate to Meghan and Harry's ruthless claims

Prince William was left totally shocked by jabs taken by Meghan and Harry

Prince William wants to debunk the bombshell claims made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as soon as he can in order to get the truth out.



An insider quoted by Us Weekly said the reason William has kept mum so far is because of Queen Elizabeth's strict orders.

“The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately,” the insider said, adding that Queen Elizabeth II “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”



“William is struggling to hold back,” the source further shared. “He wants to get his side out there.”

The Duke of Cambridge's intentions to respond to the Sussexes' allegations are to “firstly to protect [his wife] Kate [Middleton]” against Meghan’s claims that she made her cry at her royal wedding.

He also was to “clear the racial allegations,” the source added.

Earlier, a source mentioned how Kate and William were left totally shocked by jabs taken by Meghan and Harry.

William and Kate were in “total shock over hearing what Meghan and Harry said," they said. A second source said that the future king is “fuming” over his brother’s comments and “absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown.”