Piers Morgan gets his job back after Meghan Markle secret wedding claim rejected

TV presenter Piers Morgan British lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle after Oprah Winfrey interview last month.

A day after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby contradicted Meghan Markle's claim that she married Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018, Morgan said ITV has offered him his job back and he has decided to accept it.

Taking to Twitter, "UPDATE: Following the Archbishop of Canterbury's confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my @GMB job back & I've decided to accept," he wrote.

Morgan added, "The nation's prayers have been answered. See you Monday!"

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has contradicted British royal Meghan’s claim that she married Britain’s Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview earlier this month that she wed Queen Elizabeth’s grandson in a secret ceremony officiated over by the Archbishop a few days before the Windsor event, which was held in a glare of royal pomp and pageantry.

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married - no-one knows that,” she said. “Just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

But Welby contradicted that.

“The legal marriage took place on that Saturday,” Welby was quoted as saying by Die Welt, adding that he personally signed the marriage certificate. “I would have committed a crime if I had signed something that was not true.”

He said he had earlier had a “series of private and pastoral meetings” with Harry and Meghan, but declined to give details on the conversation. “If you talk to a priest, you can expect that conversation to remain private.”