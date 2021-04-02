Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
BTS's HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

Friday Apr 02, 2021

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s home agency HYBE has officially announced its merger with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings with a massive payout to boot.

For those unversed HYBE is the new name for Big Hit Entertainment and its BTS’s massive success around the globe that has made this merger possible.

Ithaca Holdings is home to a number of artists like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

According to the report by Variety, HYBE will be acquiring 100% of the company’s stake, including SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group.

HYBE’s chairman, CEO Bang Si-Hyuk, issued his verdict on the merger just recently and was quoted saying, “The inevitable joining of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings marks the start of a new adventure no one could have possibly imagined.”

“The two companies will work closely together leveraging our proven track records of success, know-how, and expertise to create synergy, transcend borders and break down cultural barriers.”

“Please look forward to the endless possibilities of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings, and the new paradigm the partnership will establish in the music industry.”

