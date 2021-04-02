Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online

  • Man posts ad to sell mobile online, expecting serious buyers.
  • Robbers masquerade as buyers go to his house and steal phones.
  • CCTV footage clearly shows image of suspects.

Two robbers have stolen mobile phones worth Rs400,000 from a man in Karachi's Bahadurbad area, CCTV footage revealed Friday.

A man had posted an ad online for selling his mobile phones, however, instead of serious buyers, robbers came to his place, attacked him, and stole his gadgets.

In the CCTV footage, the faces of the suspects can be clearly seen. Meanwhile, the footage also shows that the incident took place at around 8:45pm.

Last year, at least 20,155 suspects were arrested in targeted raids, according to an annual report by the Karachi police. These included 269 suspects involved in high-profile terrorism incidents.

Over 764 street criminals were arrested and 241 encounters carried out with criminals, according to the police report. It said 15 police officials embraced martyrdom and 44 others were injured. Meanwhile, 49 terrorists and other criminals were killed during the encounters. 

Police arrested 3,405 members of 189 gangs involved in stealing vehicles, 474 suspects were arrested by the police helpline, and 19,909 CCTV cameras were installed across the city.

