pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
Rahim Yar Khan man allegedly kills wife to claim insurance money: police

Friday Apr 02, 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man allegedly killed his wife in the city's Liaquatpur area to claim money from an insurance policy against his wife's name, police said on Friday, adding that they had arrested the suspect.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Liaquatpur, Ghulam Dastgir Khan, said a woman was killed during a "robbery" in Rahim Yar Khan's Mohalla Hakimabad eight days ago.

When police reached the spot and interrogated a citizen, identified as Kashif Shaheen, he said that the dacoits had shot and killed his wife during the robbery. However, authorities still took him into custody on suspicion.

Police said that during questioning, Shaheen confessed to shooting his wife in the head and staging a robbery in order to get insurance money.

There was an insurance policy worth Rs10 million in the name of his slain wife, the police quoted Shaheen as saying.

Rahim Yar Khan police consequently registered a first information report on behalf of the deceased's father and arrested her husband.


