Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo

Actor Gaten Matarazzo has revealed that the fourth season of Stranger Things is taking a different approach as its creators Matt and Ross Duffer are opting to mature its content.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star said that over the years of taping the show, the actors have grown overtime and with that so have their respective characters which will then be reflected in the story line.

"I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids," he said.

"As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. [Matt and Ross] confronted by this issue, but they embrace it and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that."



The 18-year-old star added that the Duffer brothers used their growth spurt to their advantage and added that what they have created from it has been nothing short of "incredible".

"They use it as ammunition for their writing. It's incredible what they can do. Working with them, it's just exceptional. Always has been."

"I think what the goal for the boys, for Matt and Ross [Duffer], to do is to make sure that the bar is raised every single season, but it's raised not too much to a point at which we couldn't be able to exceed or match what we've done prior,

"They're ambitious. They are hungry guys. They know what their show is, they know what people like about it. They know what they want and they're going to get it too. That's what a day working with them is like. It really is incredible," he said.

Previously the Duffer brothers revealed that the Netflix show will likely move beyond its fourth season to which Gaten said that he would more than happily be a part of.

"If they want a season 5, I'll do a season 5 for sure," he said.

"I love this show, I love the people. … I don't know if they know exactly when they want to end it. I think they know how they want to end it.

"I think they know where they want their characters to be. I think the question is they're just going to figure it out, they're going to play it by ear and figure out what's going to go down while they write."