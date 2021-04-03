Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Apr 03, 2021


Chinese authorities had imposed quarantine restrictions on pakistan's meat which has the world's lowest price. Photo: Reuters
  • China agrees to import Pakistani meat after lifting restrictions.
  • China has, however, expressed concern over hurdles in bilateral economic relations.
  • It is one of the world’s largest beef consumers and imports half a million tons annually to reduce a gap in demand and supply.

KARACHI: China has agreed to import meat from a Pakistani firm after lifting quarantine restrictions in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

China has, however, expressed concern over hurdles in bilateral economic relations, it was learnt Friday.

The Organic Meat Company received an approval from the Chinese Customs for export of heat treated meat to China.

“The company has pioneered the heat treatment process whereby foot and mouth disease virus can be removed from beef meat,” the company said in a filing with the bourse. “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products.” 

Read more: Pakistan's exports reach decade-high of $2.3b in March

China is one of the world’s largest beef consumers and imports half a million tons annually to reduce a gap in demand and supply.

Chinese authorities had imposed quarantine restrictions on Pakistan’s meat which has the world’s lowest price. 

Pakistan exports beef to Vietnam in bulk and from there it enters into China without any restrictions, according to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Nasser Hyatt Maggo.

Maggo lamented the bilateral trade figures are not reflecting the narrative of close friendship. There are multiple hidden tariff barriers imposed on trade with Pakistan.

“We don’t have direct relations with importers in China,” he said during a meeting with Chinese Consul-General in Karachi Li Bijian and Economic and Commercial Counselor Guo Chunshui.

“China should give Pakistan its due share in Chinese imports to let Pakistani businessmen take benefits by exports to China.”

Pak-China Business Council Chairperson Javed Ilyas said bilateral trade was $18 billion in 2019 after the signing of the second phase of free trade agreement. 

Read more: Pakistan's textile exports decline 3.1% in February

Of this, Chinese exports were $16 billion while imports from Pakistan were only $1.9 billion as Pakistani businessmen faced barriers from China.

Bijian said there are various hurdles in business relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed concerns over safety and security situation for Chinese businessmen and workforce in Pakistan. He also complained about inconsistent economic policies of the government.

Lack of basic infrastructure is also harming trade and industrial relations, he said. Unskilled labours are damaging the business environment. “We spend our money, effort and time in training the labour but after some time they change their loyalties.”

More From Business:

#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision

#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter as students hope for good decision
Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals
Raza Rabbani says rejection of import from India a no-confidence in PM Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy

Raza Rabbani says rejection of import from India a no-confidence in PM Imran Khan’s Kashmir policy
PDM parties to form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP

PDM parties to form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP
DRAP issues guidelines for pvt healthcare facilities to procure coronavirus vaccines

DRAP issues guidelines for pvt healthcare facilities to procure coronavirus vaccines
PM Imran Khan to take phone calls from people on Sunday

PM Imran Khan to take phone calls from people on Sunday
Rahim Yar Khan man allegedly kills wife to claim insurance money: police

Rahim Yar Khan man allegedly kills wife to claim insurance money: police
Sindh coronavirus task force suggests closing schools for 15 days

Sindh coronavirus task force suggests closing schools for 15 days
Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'

Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'
Video: Six-year-old 'batsman' given tips by Mohammad Yusuf at Lahore meet up

Video: Six-year-old 'batsman' given tips by Mohammad Yusuf at Lahore meet up
WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online
Sindh urges Centre to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

Sindh urges Centre to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

Latest

view all