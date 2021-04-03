Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh considering closing schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

A student wears a protective mask maintaining a safe distance along with others before entering a class after the government allowed reopening of schools in Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

  • Sindh may close schools till class eight as coronavirus cases continue to increase.
  • Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of a steering committee to review the policy on schools.
  • Says two proposals regarding fate of schools will be taken to National Command and Operation Centre.

KARACHI: The Sindh government is reviewing its policy on closure of schools as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the province.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani chaired on Saturday a meeting of a steering committee to decide the fate of schools. 

Sources say a proposal was given to announce a closure of schools till class eight.

A meeting of the steering committee of the Sindh Education Department was held in which two proposals regarding closure of schools in the province came up.

Read more: Sindh coronavirus task force suggests closing schools for 15 days

The sources said that, during the meeting, some members of the steering committee suggested closing schools in Sindh for up to eighth grade and continue classes for students of classes nine till 12. Another proposal was to close schools for 15 days. 

Some members, however, opposed the closure of all schools.

A representative of private schools reportedly raised an objection as to why schools should be closed when markets are open.

Talking to Geo News after the meeting, the Sindh education minister confirmed that two different proposals to close or keep schools open had been discussed in the meeting.

Read more: Sindh, Punjab may consider shutting schools only in coronavirus hotspots

He said he will present both proposals to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Refuting media reports regarding a change in school timings for Ramadan, Ghani said there was no discussion on such a topic.

Last month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had suggested to the NCOC that schools should be only be closed if at least three people — students or teachers — test positive for coronavirus.

The health minister had also suggested it would be better to postpone the examinations for two weeks — and a single exam should be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

