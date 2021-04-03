Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Reuters

30 cases of blood clot events found after AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use: UK regulators

By
Reuters

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Seven recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine die after registering rare blood clotting events.
  • No such reports of clotting events following use BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine.
  • Some countries are restricting use of the vaccine while others have resumed inoculations.

As many as 30 cases of rare blood clot events have been identified after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, British regulators on Thursday said, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

Related items

On Friday, the medicine regulator told the Financial Times and The Guardian that seven recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine have died after registering the rare blood clotting events. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the figure from MHRA after office hours.

MHRA, European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have reiterated that benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while others have resumed inoculations, as investigations into reports of rare, and sometimes severe, blood clots continue.

On March 18, the UK medicines regulator said that there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered shots.

On Thursday, it put the count at 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, an extremely rare brain clotting ailment, and 8 reports of other clotting events associated with low blood platelets out of a total of 18.1 million doses given.

More From Health:

Taiwan court releases train crash suspect on bond as families mourn 51 dead

Taiwan court releases train crash suspect on bond as families mourn 51 dead
Broadsheet's Moussavi says will sue Justice Saeed for defamation, Ali Zaidi broke promise

Broadsheet's Moussavi says will sue Justice Saeed for defamation, Ali Zaidi broke promise

Pakistan to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates to travellers: health official

Pakistan to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates to travellers: health official
Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes

Zapping away coronavirus: Swiss robots use UV light to disinfect passenger planes
Saudi Arabia says ties with Israel would bring region ‘tremendous benefit’

Saudi Arabia says ties with Israel would bring region ‘tremendous benefit’
Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals
US Capitol put on lockdown after 2 cops rammed by vehicle: police

US Capitol put on lockdown after 2 cops rammed by vehicle: police
US, Iran officials to travel to Vienna for reviving 2015 nuclear deal: sources

US, Iran officials to travel to Vienna for reviving 2015 nuclear deal: sources
Your success depends on your choice of spouse, study says

Your success depends on your choice of spouse, study says
Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine

Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine
People under 60 should not get 2nd AstraZeneca vaccine: German experts

People under 60 should not get 2nd AstraZeneca vaccine: German experts
No major deviation in COVID-19 positivity ratio among children: NCOC

No major deviation in COVID-19 positivity ratio among children: NCOC

Latest

view all