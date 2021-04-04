New Black Widow poster features Scarlett Johansson in her white costume

Sunday Apr 04, 2021
Disney have relaunched the promotional campaign for “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero.
The film has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A new post also accompanied the trailer featuring Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in her white costume.
Directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) , Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff alongside Florence Pugh O-T Fagbenle , David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone.