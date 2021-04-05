Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy would have had a 'tempestuous marriage'

Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy may have broken up eons ago but the two still manage to make the news.

Before Prince Harry had his happily ever after with Meghan Markle, the royal was going quite strong with Chelsy, leading many experts into believing that she would be the one.

Expert Richard Kay had made the predication before Harry and Meghan’s wedding that the prince would have married Chelsy unless something catastrophic would’ve happened.

Speaking in the documentary, William and Kate in the Future, Kay observed that there was "great passion between the two of them when they're together".

“The tension is visible, there's electricity, there's sparks flying everywhere. You can tell though they have a very volatile relationship, tremendous shouting matches, screaming rows, but then they get back together again,” he had said then.

"I would say that of all the royal romances currently going on, theirs was the real true thing, it's the real deal. And I suspect unless something catastrophic happens, they will marry. But it'll be a very tempestuous marriage,” he added.

Former astrologer of Princess Diana, Penny Thorton also agreed, saying: "Astrologically, they are a perfect match, a match like Kate and William, and it's hard for me to see how he will replace her, Chelsy, with anyone else.”

"I think it's a strong bond and we'll have to wait and see what happens,” she added.

