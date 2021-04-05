Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils Lola Bunny casting

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils Lola Bunny casting

Space Jam: A New Legacy has made a shocking casting move with its voice actor pickings for Lola Bunny and the internet is in a frenzy over the Emmy-winning choice.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros decided to move forward with award winning actress Zendaya.

Lola's casting isn’t the only change either, given the past 'politically incorrect' portrayal of the character in 1996, the director vowed to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."

The film’s director, Malcolm D. Lee previously made a statement regarding the reworked character for Lola and explained, "We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice."

He concluded by saying, "For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Check out the trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all
Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother
The Weeknd donates $1mn for relief efforts in Ethiopia

The Weeknd donates $1mn for relief efforts in Ethiopia

Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimate’ goal was to become US president

Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimate’ goal was to become US president
Meghan Markle shut the door to UK forever? Expert predicts

Meghan Markle shut the door to UK forever? Expert predicts
Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

Miley Cyrus rocks the NCAA Final Four concert

Miley Cyrus rocks the NCAA Final Four concert
Justin Bieber unveils new ‘Freedom’ album track list

Justin Bieber unveils new ‘Freedom’ album track list

Latest

view all