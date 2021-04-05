‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils Lola Bunny casting

Space Jam: A New Legacy has made a shocking casting move with its voice actor pickings for Lola Bunny and the internet is in a frenzy over the Emmy-winning choice.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros decided to move forward with award winning actress Zendaya.

Lola's casting isn’t the only change either, given the past 'politically incorrect' portrayal of the character in 1996, the director vowed to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."

The film’s director, Malcolm D. Lee previously made a statement regarding the reworked character for Lola and explained, "We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice."

He concluded by saying, "For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Check out the trailer below:







