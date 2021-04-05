Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Benazir Shah

Pakistan may give third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to elderly later on: Dr Faisal Sultan

By
Benazir Shah

Monday Apr 05, 2021

  • Third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine may be administered to elderly, says SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.
  • UAE started giving a third shot of the same vaccine after doctors said two doses produced low immunity among some people.
  • Current measures of immunity are partial and imperfect, says Dr Sultan.

Pakistan may consider administering a third dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to some of its elderly population, says the country’s top health official.

In mid-March, the United Arab Emirates began giving a third shot of the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to a select few residents, as doctors said that the two-dose vaccine was producing low immunity among a small group of people.

“This is an important fine tuning to their [UAE] programme that they are doing,” Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to the prime minister on health, told Geo.tv, “It will be reasonable to sample similarly for us, but at a later stage.”

Read more: Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began

Dr Sultan said that the vaccination drive in Pakistan was still in the earlier stages of the rollout, which is why for now it is crucial for the country to ensure that the elderly get their first and second dose of the vaccine.

But he also added that the current measures of immunity are partial and imperfect. “Even in trials, the hard end points are disease acquisition and very importantly, serious disease and mortality,” he told Geo.tv.

Pakistan started its coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 2.

In its first phase, it administered the jab only to its healthcare workers. The campaign was later extended to older age groups of 60 years plus and more recently to the 50 years plus population.

Read more: Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian Sputnik vaccine for coronavirus

When asked what the next step of the drive will be, Dr Sultan said Pakistan will be following an age wise plan, “but some targeted sector wise rollout may be considered - based on risk assessment.” 

More From Health:

Five parties demand allotment of separate Opposition benches as Senate meets for first session

Five parties demand allotment of separate Opposition benches as Senate meets for first session
Lockdown 'paying dividends' as Lahore's positivity ratio starts to decline: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Lockdown 'paying dividends' as Lahore's positivity ratio starts to decline: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment

Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment
PM Imran Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan visit to announce development package postponed

PM Imran Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan visit to announce development package postponed
PPP ready do stand in opposition alone if needed, Bilawal says

PPP ready do stand in opposition alone if needed, Bilawal says

PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects

PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects
Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani
No trade with India till restoration of Kashmir’s status: FM Qureshi

No trade with India till restoration of Kashmir’s status: FM Qureshi
PDM serves show cause notices to PPP, ANP

PDM serves show cause notices to PPP, ANP
PM Imran Khan links 'fahashi' with rise in rape, sexual violence

PM Imran Khan links 'fahashi' with rise in rape, sexual violence
Pakistani cop's book on 'Politics of the Misgoverned' shows a way forward for governance

Pakistani cop's book on 'Politics of the Misgoverned' shows a way forward for governance

Latest

view all