Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune

Prince Harry’s inheritance has long been a subject of speculation and just recently a representative of the royal came forward to address the alleged £70million inheritance.

According to Express, Prince Harry only holds claim to £8,502,330 from Princess Diana’s estate and during the interview with Oprah admitted, "I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process."

The entirety of the Queen’s mother’s inheritance resides with Queen Elizabeth with “certain bequests” according to Buckingham Palace.